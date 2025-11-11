Union High School students receive hands-on Life Flight lesson

By FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Students from Union High School’s Aviation and Medical Careers programs received a hands-on lesson on patient care in the air.

Union High School said the lessons were given by Tulsa Life Flight-5 Okmulgee.

“In class, you just kind of see like diagrams and you just read about it, take tests, but when you see it in person, you can get more of a perspective of what they actually do. It actually gets stuck in your head more,” said Camila Castillo, a Union sophomore in Medical Careers Class.

The Life Flight professionals shared their real-world experiences and answered students questions after landing at Central Park at Union.

“I am kind of happy to talk to them in person. You never get this type of experience,” said Jose Sanchez, a Union senior in Aviation II Class. “I’ve never seen one in person, but after seeing them, they told me I’m able to come to their base, maybe see them fly. I’m actually kind of hoping to go see them fly.”

You can watch Union Public School’s full video on the lesson by clicking here.

