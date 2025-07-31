Union Public Schools makes changes to student bus routes and schedules for 2025-26 school year

TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools will be making some changes to their bus routes this upcoming school year due to increased transportation demands and driver availability.

The school district said some of the key changes include bus rider eligibility, bus stop and schedule updates, and bus capacity.

“Our goal is to provide consistent, safe, and efficient transportation for all Union students who rely on bus service,” said Union Public Schools Director of Transportation Rob Harris in a statement.

Elementary students who live within a one-mile radius of their school will no longer be eligible for regular bus service. Secondary students (grades 6-12) who live within one and a half miles of their school may also be eligible for exclusion.

UPS said exceptions may be given to those whose walking route has any safety concerns or if a student is assigned to a special education bus.

More students will be assigned per bus, and all grades may be required to sit three to a seat. UPS will combine some grades on the same bus.

Seventh and eighth graders will ride together, and ninth through 12th graders will ride together.

In terms of bus stops and schedules, the school district said students will have different drop-off and pick-up times than in prior years. Parents are asked to review the updated route information when it is made available.

These changes are expected to improve routing efficiency and reduce the chance of route cancellations, according to the school district.

If you have questions, Union Public School encourages you to contact the Transportation Department at 918-357-7063.