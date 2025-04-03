Union Public Schools to offer Summer Food Service Program for all students

Union Public Schools Union Public Schools say they will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program. 
By Matt Hutson

Union Public Schools say they will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

This program provides meals to students for free regardless of background or economic status.

The meals will be provided on a first come, first serve basis at the following locations and times:

  • Union UMAC (6636 South Mingo Road) on June 9 through July 31.
  • No meals on Fridays
  • No meals on June 30-July 4
  • Lunch is from 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
  • Union High School (6636 South Mingo Road) on June 2 through June 26 and July 7 through 10.
  • No meals on Fridays
  • Breakfast from 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.
  • Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Grove Elementary School (102002 East 62nd Street) on June 2 to August 7
  • No meals on July 4
  • Breakfast from 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.
  • Lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 1:0 p.m.
  • Ochoa Elementary School (33303 South 121st East Avenue) from June 2 to June 26 and August 4 through 8
  • No meals on Friday
  • Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
  • Lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.


0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!