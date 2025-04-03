Union Public Schools to offer Summer Food Service Program for all students

Union Public Schools say they will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

This program provides meals to students for free regardless of background or economic status.

The meals will be provided on a first come, first serve basis at the following locations and times:

Union UMAC (6636 South Mingo Road) on June 9 through July 31.

No meals on Fridays

No meals on June 30-July 4

Lunch is from 8:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Union High School (6636 South Mingo Road) on June 2 through June 26 and July 7 through 10.

No meals on Fridays

Breakfast from 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.

Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Grove Elementary School (102002 East 62nd Street) on June 2 to August 7

No meals on July 4

Breakfast from 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.

Lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 1:0 p.m.

Ochoa Elementary School (33303 South 121st East Avenue) from June 2 to June 26 and August 4 through 8

No meals on Friday

Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



