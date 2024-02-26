Union Public Schools superintendent retiring after decades with the district

Dr. Kirt Hartzler started his career at Union Public Schools as a political science teacher and a coach in 1986.

With the exception of three years at Bixby Public Schools, the bulk of Hartzler’s career has been with Union, where he became superintendent in 2013.

“It has truly been an uncommon blessing.” Hartzler told KRMG. “Love the students, love the family, love the Union community and feel very honored and privileged and blessed to have been a part of this.”

Hartzler was named Oklahoma State Superintendent of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators in 2023 and was recognized this month at the national AASA School Superintendents Association conference in San Diego.

Hartzler said he’s been working with Union’s Board of Education on a transition for two years and said a plan for the future of the district should be announced soon.

While he is stepping away from this role with the district, Hartzler told KRMG this is not his retirement from working altogether.

“I don’t really have any plans.” Hartzler told KRMG. “I’d like to take just a little time off just to maybe decompress and then again see what the good Lord has planned for me.”