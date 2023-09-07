Upcoming Jenks outlet mall will feature 2-acre playground

Courtesy: Play By Design

By Steve Berg

It was good news for Jenks when work finally started again in February to build the Simon Outlet Mall, and now, there’s some icing on the cake.

The Jenks Chamber of Commerce says the mall will also feature an elaborate two-acre playground, filled with some of the best playground equipment available.

In fact, one of the contractors, Play By Design, was part of the team that built the award-winning playgrounds at Gathering Place in Tulsa.

The outlet mall is expected to draw as many as 6-million customers a year.

It’s scheduled to be finished in June of next year.

