U.S. Department of Justice opens applications for Tribal Access Program

The United States Department of Justice has opened the applications that allow federally recognized tribes to access the Tribal Access Program (TAP) for National Crime Information.

“This program allows our tribal partners to access, enter, and obtain information from the National Criminal Information Center,” explained U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Access to this database will further support investigations and collaboration between tribal, federal, local and state law enforcement.”

Through TAP, tribes can access and exchange data with national crime information databases, such as the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Currently, seven tribes in the Northern District of Oklahoma participate in TAP, with 149 federally recognized tribes participating in the program across the United States.

“As a TAP Pilot Tribe, the Cherokee Nation has been participating in TAP for many years,” said Suzanne Drywater, the Senior Director of Justice Services for the Cherokee Nation. “From sex offender registrations, law enforcement, foster home certification, human resources, and child support, our tribe has been able to exercise our sovereignty, and TAP has proven to be an invaluable resource that we use daily in a multitude of ways.”

According to a release sent out by the Department of Justice, through TAP tribes “have shared information about missing persons; entered domestic violence orders of protection for nationwide enforcement; registered convicted sex offenders; run criminal histories; located fugitives; entered bookings and convictions; and completed fingerprint-based record checks for non-criminal justice purposes such as screening employees or volunteers who work with children.”

TAP applications will be accepted from now until August 29. Tribes will be notified of their acceptance to the program in September.

To learn more about TAP or to apply to the program, click here.

The Department of Justice will be holding several webinars to provide information about the program. The dates and times of these webinars can be found at the link above.

Those eligible for the program and interested in attending a webinar can email TAP.App@usdoj.gov to register their attendance.