U.S. News names Ascension St. John Medical Center as a 2025-26 Best Regional Hospital

TULSA, Okla. — Ascension St. John Medical Center has been listed as a 2025-2026 Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World Report.

St. John Medical Center was also recognized as a Best Hospital for Community Access, the announcement read.

Additionally, St. John Broken Arrow and Owasso were recognized as high-performing hospitals.

This year, U.S. News announced 504 Best Regional Hospitals across 49 states and 95 metro areas that have demonstrated superior outcomes, Ascension St. John wrote in the announcement.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from U.S. News & World Report and be considered among the highest ranking hospitals in the state,” said Bo Beaudry, CEO of Ascension St. John. “It’s a testament to our commitment and ability to innovate and deliver the best quality care to all of Northeast Oklahoma. St. John has been part of this community for nearly 100 years, and with the incredible team we have in place, we’re well positioned to be here for 100 more.”

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,400 hospitals across 15 adult specialties and 22 procedures and conditions.

Only 13 percent of the evaluated hospitals earned a Best Hospitals designation, Ascension St. John stated.

“For more than three decades, U.S. News has been an invaluable guide for patients,” said Managing Editor and Chief of Health Analysis Ben Harder at U.S. News. “With a ‘Best Hospital’ recognition, Americans, in consultation with their medical providers, can confidently choose a regional hospital known for providing superior care for their specific illness or condition.”

To see the U.S. News report, click here.