U.S. Postal Service to buy Oklahoma-made Canoo electric vehicles

Electric vehicle maker Canoo, with a plant at the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, announced a new client Wednesday.

Canoo said the United States Postal Service will be purchasing six of their delivery vans.

“We couldn’t be prouder to put our innovative technologies to work for America’s largest fleet.” Canoo wrote on Facebook .

Canoo said the deal is part of the Postal Service’s $40 billion investment to upgrade processing, transportation, and delivery networks.

Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell celebrated the news on social media.

“Manufactured right here in Oklahoma, Canoo develops innovative electric vehicle technology, keeping our state competitive at a global level while sustaining hundreds of local jobs. Proud to have their partnership.” Pinnell said.