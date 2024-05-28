UScellular stores help storm victims in Claremore and Pryor

Claremore Tornado Damage A tornado caused extensive damage in Claremore, Oklahoma on May 25, 2024. (Russell Mills)

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Storm victims in need to phone charges can get them for free at the UScellular stores in Claremore and Pryor.

The stores are also providing free internet access and bottled water to neighbors impacted by the severe weather while supplies last.

On-site staff will also be available to help people get in touch with loved ones and emergency services.

Customers in the impacted areas will not be charged any voice, text, data overages or late fees through at least Tuesday.

UScellular will also donate $5,000 to the American Red Cross for their recovery efforts in Claremore and Pryor.



