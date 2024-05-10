Useful information if you experience storm damage in Oklahoma

If you are one of the thousands of Oklahomans experiencing storm damage or experience it in the future, here are some resources that may assist you in getting the help you need.

1. Be cautious dealing with unfamiliar contractors or insurance claim adjusters. You can contact the Attorney General for support at 1-833-681-1895 or by clicking here.

2. Consumer complaints may be filed with the Office of the Attorney General with documentation, which can be found by clicking here.

3. The Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) guides each step of the claims process, which can be found by clicking here.

4. The OID Consumer Assistance Division handles all consumer inquiries and can be contacted at 405-521-2828. Additionally, the OID can assist if a claim has not been handled appropriately.

5. According to an Oklahoma Insurance Department bulletin:

All coverage for storm victims shall continue under all insurance policies for the next 30 days.

Storms victims can get a copy of their insurance policy free of charge.

Any rate increases for policies in the affected areas filed on or after the effective date of the bulletin will be deferred.

For more details, read the bulletin. If you have questions, call the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 800-522-0071.

6. Veterans impacted by the recent storms may be eligible for an Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs Emergency Assistance Grant. 405-523-4000. There is a Service Officer available at the Crossway Church located at 2108 W Broadway in Sulphur to assist.

The Disabled Veterans of America (DAV) had a National Service Officer on hand on Wednesday to issue Disaster Relief vouchers to Veterans who were impacted by the tornadoes in Barnsdall and Bartlesville. Veteran status has to be verified as well as an address and type of loss. The Veteran Center Van was located at 785 W Main St in Barnsdall from 1:45 p.m. - TBD. There was also one available at the Washington County DAV location located at 300 E Angus in Dewey from 8:30 a.m. - TBD.

7. The Osage Nation is continuing to support recovery and clean-up efforts for those affected by the severe storms.

In Barnsdall, all resources are now stationed at the Lighthouse Command Center.

For medical resources, Osage Nation Health System’s mobile unit is providing medical assistance, shelf-stable meals and trauma counseling for those in need. All community members and emergency personnel are encouraged to seek help if needed.

For housing assistance, the Osage Nation Housing Department is offering assistance for emergency rehab (Native-only) and ONHAP (Osage-only) applications.

For financial assistance, the Osage Nation Crisis Assistance Program is on-site offering help for emergency crisis assistance (Osage-only) applications.

For social services, Osage Nation Social Services will be distributing diapers, baby wipes, hygiene items and baby formula from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. om Thursday while supplies last.

For safe drinking water in Hominy, the Osage Nation Department of Natural Resources is distributing water to Hominy residents. The location is at Butcher House Meats, which is located at 115 Eagle Ave in Hominy and it is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The drive-thru pick-up is on the northwest side of the building.

For financial assistance, the Osage Nation Crisis Assistance Program is extending its hours to 7 p.m. at the Welcome Center located at 239 E 12th St in Pawhuska. They are offering assistance for Emergency Crisis Assistance (Osage-only) applications.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the Osage Nation Foundation can click here.

For Hominy Osages, the Osage Nation Crisis Program is accepting applications to replace lost food during the recent power outage. Staff will be onsite Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Osage Nation WIC Building located at 303 E. Main St. in Hominy. Members must know their membership number, present a photo ID and proof of residency. Assistance is provided per household.

8. If you are a member of the Cherokee Nation and received damage in the tornado, you can call 918-453-5422 (Human Services) or 918-931-1950 (Emergency Operations Center) to inquire about assistance.

9. You can reach the Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma Disaster Hotline by calling (888) 602-8494 or by clicking here.

Some other resources that you may need immediately after a storm include:

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross’s website offers several disaster recovery guides as well as information on finding open shelters, registering for safe and well listings.

Contact information for local Oklahoma chapters is also available online by clicking here.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

FEMA offers a variety of survivor assistance and response resources including tools for applying for financial assistance and information on mitigating damage.

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management

The official emergency management site for the state of Oklahoma offers specific instructions to Oklahoma residents including weather safety checklists, weather safety alerts and official declarations from state regarding extreme weather events.

Tornado Project Online

This site offers a wealth of resources for understanding, surviving and recovering from tornadoes.

Click here for more information about what to do after you experience tornado or storm damage.