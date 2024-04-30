USPS releases decision on Tulsa postal center

USPS looking into raising first-class stamp to 73 cents The United States Postal Service on Wednesday announced they are seeking a price increase for some mailing services that are expected to start over the summer. (RiverNorthPhotography/Getty Images)

The U.S. Postal Service announced today that, despite lots of local opposition, it will be moving Tulsa’s regional mail sorting operations to Oklahoma City.

The USPS says the current regional sorting facility in Tulsa will stay open going forward as a local processing center only and says there will be no layoffs of any career employees.

Tulsa’s City Council, along with some of our federal lawmakers, have been urging the USPS to keep the Tulsa facility as a regional sorting center.

Instead, outgoing mail from Tulsa, including medications - even if it’s going to another Tulsa address - will first be sent all the way to Oklahoma City for sorting, and then back.

There are concerns that could cause delays.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum told the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter he was concerned about the lack of communication from the USPS.