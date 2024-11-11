Veterans Day 2024: Deals and discounts for Veterans, active-duty military, in Green Country

Veteran's Day FILE PHOTO: Some businesses will be closed to mark Veteran's Day. Others will be open for business. (hamara - stock.adobe.com)

TULSA, Okla. — Some businesses across Green Country will be offering special deals to Veterans and active military members to honor their service this Veterans Day.

Veterans Day is on Monday, Nov. 11.

Toms Men’s Haircuts of Tulsa: Offering free haircuts for anyone that has served or is currently serving in the military from Monday, Nov. 11 through Saturday, Nov. 16. It is located at 4203 South Sheridan Road, Tulsa, OK 74145. For more information or to book online, click here.

Oklahoma Joe’s BBQ: Will honor all Veterans and active military with a free pulled pork sandwich and an exclusive mug at all participating restaurants on Monday. Veterans and active military can dine-in at Oklahoma Joe’s Broken Arrow, South Tulsa, Catoosa and Owasso locations from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday to receive their pulled pork sandwich and mug. The offer is available while supplies last. Veterans and active military must present a military ID.

Cinergy Tulsa: From Nov. 8 through Nov. 14, Cinergy is honoring Veterans by offering a special Veterans Day Combo (two fountain drinks and a large popcorn) with a portion of each purchase, $1 per combo, going to nonprofit Folds of Honor, supporting scholarships for families of fallen or disabled service members. For more information, click here.

Chicken Salad Chick: Tulsa-area locations will honor Veterans with free meals on Veterans Day at all Tulsa-area locations. Active-duty personnel and Veterans in uniform, or those with a valid military ID are invited to enjoy a free Chick Meal: a choice of a scoop or sandwich featuring any chicken salad or pimento cheese, accompanied by a side, scoop, or soup, plus a regular-sized drink. This deal will be available on Monday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tulsa-area Chicken Salad Chick locations include Broken Arrow, Tulsa Hills and Warren Place. For more information, click here.

7 Brew: This Veterans Day, 7 Brew Coffee is offering a discount to show support for our Veterans. At all 7 Brew stands across the nation, Veterans will receive 25 percent off any drink when they show a brewista a valid military or veteran ID on Monday, Nov. 11.

McDonald’s: McDonald’s locations across Tulsa, Northwest Arkansas, and the Arkansas River Valley are offering free breakfast combo meals to active and retired military personnel on Monday, Nov. 11. Through a special partnership with local schools, students will also be sharing handwritten thank-you letters with Veterans, creating a heartfelt tribute to their service and sacrifice.

City of Owasso: The community will recognize servicemen and women the week of Nov. 7 through Nov. 11 by providing special offers at restaurants and other businesses. Click here for details.