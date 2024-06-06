VFW Post 10887 in Broken Arrow to host pancake breakfast Saturday

VFW Symbol/Veterans Park in Broken Arrow The VFW seal superimposed over a photo of Veterans Park in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma (Photo Courtesy: VFW Post 10887 Broken Arrow) (Russell Mills/Russell Mills)

Many veterans and their families are unaware of some of the benefits available to them, and organizations like the Veterans of Foreign Wars help bridge the gap between the services available, and the people who’ve earned them.

Saturday, June 8, VFW Post 10887 in Broken Arrow will host a pancake breakfast to help raise money to fund those efforts.

Post Commandant-elect Eddie Crisp tells KRMG there’s a perception, especially among younger vets, that the VFW is a bunch of old guys who get together to drink beer and swap stories.

“Ours doesn’t even have a bar,” Crisp joked. “We want people to understand that the VFW is about helping veterans and their families with their needs. It’s just as plain and simple as that.”

Saturday’s breakfast will consist of pancakes, sausage, orange juice, and coffee.

The cost is $7 for adults, $5 for kids 4-13; kids 3 and under eat for free.

Of course, veterans who need to talk with someone about their experiences in the service or their struggles to readjust to civilian life will also find willing ears and people who’ve been down that road.

Visit the VFW Post 10887 Facebook page here; you find the information about the pancake breakfast here.



