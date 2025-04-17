Victory Christian School opens new indoor athletic facility

TULSA, Okla. — Victory Christian School (VCS) announced the grand opening of its newly constructed indoor athletic facility.

The district said the Victory Athletic Center will serve student athletes of all ages and skill levels.

The facility features two indoor courts for basketball and volleyball and an indoor turf field for football, baseball and soccer training.

The project, located south of the baseball fields on VCS’s campus, was completed debt-free by Victory Church and VCS donors.

“At VCS, we use athletics as a tool to disciple young adults and train them to know God and know who God has called them to be. This new facility will help us continue in our mission with an added level of excellence. All our programs will benefit from having additional space to practice and meet as a team. We are grateful for the partnership of our church, Victory Tulsa who partnered with us to build debt-free. The school can continue operating profitably without the burden of a great new facility bill, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Ryan Wakley, Athletic Director of Victory Christian School.