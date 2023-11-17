EV Tesla burns under water after mishap backing jetski down Florida boat ramp

Submerged Tesla continues to burn under water

By Jen Townley and Joe Kelley

The October incident still has gaps in its timeline, but according to Jalopnik’s coverage, the main events are widely agreed upon. A couple took their Tesla Model X to the Polk Street boat ramp in Hollywood, Florida, intending to unload a jet ski. The wife backed the trailer and jet ski into the water, and the husband got the jet ski into the water. While he was on the jet ski, the Tesla started flashing a warning to the wife, instructing her to exit the Model X. However, the electronically powered doors were closed, and a malfunction prevented them from opening. Allegedly unaware of the manual release for the doors, the wife was assisted by the husband in exiting the vehicle just before it became submerged.

The Hollywood Professional Firefighters Facebook page reported that the SUV “lost traction and slid into the inter-coastal,” though it remains unclear if this was the cause of the malfunction. In a video on the same Facebook page, it appears that the front doors are not open, but the falcon doors are, and at least one rear window is open.

Subsequently, as the SUV slid into the water, its battery caught fire, leading to the emergence of toxic gases and flames from the water’s surface. It seems that the ocean is not fond of batteries.

Jen Townley

Jen Townley

Listen to Jen Townley weekday mornings on the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

