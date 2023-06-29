VIDEO: Harvard professor says objects discovered in ocean may be UFO debris

A professor at Harvard says debris found on the ocean floor may be the remains of a UFO that crashed more than a decade ago.

Avi Loeb says he started searching for the fragments from the UFO – which he calls “IM1″ -- in 2014 after he saw a “runaway fireball” explode over the Pacific Ocean. What he finally found were 50 microscopic spherules that weigh only 35 milligrams – but he says they have “material strength that is higher than all the space rocks that were cut along by NASA.” He adds, “Given IM1′s high speed and anomalous material strength, its source must have been a natural environment different from the solar system, or an extraterrestrial technological civilization.”

Despite the tiny size of the fragments, Loeb says the importance of the discovery is huge. “This could be the first time humans put their hands on interstellar material,” he says. “This has never been done before. We never received a package at our doorstep from a cosmic neighbor.”