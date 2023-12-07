VIDEO: Man accused of shooting at Tulsa police helicopter

Police released footage of an incident in which they said a man fired several shots at the Tulsa Police Department helicopter.

TPD said neighbors called 911 when they heard gunshots near 56th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard Monday around 1am.

When the TPD helicopter arrived, officers said Bryce Hubbard began firing into the sky toward the helicopter. Officers said Hubbard fired 17 rounds at the chopper.

TPD said officers on the ground were able to find Hubbard and arrest him.

He faces charges that include: Shooting with Intent to Kill, Carrying a Firearm While Intoxicated and Reckless Handling of a Firearm.

Tulsa police said it appeared none of the shots actually hit the helicopter.