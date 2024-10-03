Voter registration deadline fast approaching, sample ballots posted

TULSA — Voters in Oklahoma have just over a week left to get registered for the November 5th general elections.

Local, county, state and federal races will all be on the ballot, along with two state questions and a number of local propositions.

The deadline to register is 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 11th.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma voter portal has posted sample ballots, which voters can quickly access.

Voters can print them out in order to do their research before heading to the polls.

The voter portal also gives the voter a way to check their precinct location, see which districts they live, and more.

Voter registration is up slightly from 2020 in Oklahoma, however voter participation in recent elections has been the poorest in the country.