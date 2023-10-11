Voters across Green Country vote on bond issues

Special elections took place in 22 counties in Oklahoma on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Voters got their say on everything from school bonds to city propositions and even one Senate seat in the Lawton area.

Bartlesville GO Bond

A $17.6 million general obligation bond (GO Bond) was on the ballot in Bartlesville. More than two-thirds of the money would go toward street improvements. The remaining funds will help build a new fire station, upgrade city technology, update Adams Golf Course, and city park improvements.

Mike Bailey, the Bartlesville City manager, said this is one of the biggest bond elections he’s seen in the city.

Early results show these issues PASSED.

Catoosa School Bond

A $9 million bond went to voters to add 14 new classrooms to the new Catoosa elementary school. FOX23 told you the district had looked at reducing the size of the new school after learning that in July they were $7 million over budget. If approved, property taxes would go up 5.52%.

Early results show this issue PASSED.

Chouteau-Mazie School Bond

Voters considered a $12.7 million bond package to build a new middle and high school classroom building with a storm shelter, classroom additions at the Early Childhood Center, improved construction on the bus loop, student drop-off lanes and parking area, and for remodeling and renovation district-wide as needed. According to the school’s webpage, the bond has no projected tax increase.

Early results show this issue did NOT PASS, with 42.29% of voters against it and 57.71% of voters for it.

Pretty Water Public School Bond

Voters considered two propositions totaling $975,000 to install a new roof on the main building, renovate the interior and exterior of the main building and to buy a new bus, according to the school.

Early results show these issues PASSED.

Verdigris Fire Station Bond

This bond looks to spend $13.5 million on a second fire station, two new trucks, and a local training facility. Verdigris Fire says the upgrades will help them handle the population growth in the town. If approved, the average homeowner living in the fire district will see a yearly increase of $80 for every $100k in home value.

Early results show this issue did NOT PASS, with 60.79% of voters against it and 39.21% of voters for it.

To view the full results, click here.

All results are subject to contest and recount until they are certified by the appropriate election board. Unless a contest of election or a petition for recount has been filed, results will be certified by no earlier than 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13



