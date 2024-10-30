Voters report huge lines, long waits at early voting locations across Oklahoma

TULSA — According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, a total of 2,005 people cast in-person absentee ballots in the March, 2024 primary elections.

It’s possible Tulsa County alone will exceed that total on the first day of early voting for the November 5th elections, which began Wednesday morning.

Long lines and waits of up to two hours have been reported not only at both Tulsa County locations for in-person absentee voting, but at other locations across the state, including Rogers County and Wagoner County.

Early voting in Tulsa County, Oct. 30, 2024 The first day of in-person absentee voting saw extremely long lines at the election board's future home, 12000 E. Skelly Drive in Tulsa (Crystal Kelly)

KRMG listener Linda Christensen called the newsroom late Wednesday morning to say she regularly votes early at the Northeastern State University Broken Arrow campus, one of two locations available to voters in Wagoner County.

“The parking lot for the voting area was completely packed, which was very shocking, because I go there for early voting for other elections, and I usually can get in the parking lot, in to vote, and out within 15 minutes,” she told KRMG. “Then I got inside. There are hundreds of people waiting in line, and I was told with that many people, the wait would be about two hours.”

KRMG has also had a number of “Open Mic” messages from users of the KRMG app who also report long lines at election boards across the area.

Christensen said with three more days of early voting available, she’ll just try again later.

IN PERSON ABSENTEE VOTING INFO:

The early voting hours are 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

LOCATIONS:

Tulsa County:

Tulsa County Election Board Headquarters at 555 N. Denver Ave.

Tulsa County Election Board future headquarters at 12000 E. Skelly Drive.

Rogers County:

Central Baptist Church at 9001 North 145th East Avenue in Owasso.

Rogers County Election Board Headquarters at 415 West 1st Street in Claremore.

Wagoner County:

Northeastern State University at 3100 E. New Orleans Street in Broken Arrow.

First Baptist Church, 401 Northeast Second Street in Wagoner.

Okmulgee County:

Okmulgee County Courthouse at 314 West 7th Street, Suite 102 in Okmulgee.

Pawnee County:

Pawnee County Courthouse at 500 Harrison St, Room 101 in Pawnee.

Creek County:

Creek County Courthouse at 230 East Hobson Avenue in Sapulpa.

Osage County:

First Baptist Church West Rogers Campus at 825 West Rogers Blvd. in Skiatook.

Osage County Election Board Headquarters at 630 Kihekah Avenue in Pawhuska.

Washington County:

Washington County Election Board Headquarters at 401 S Johnstone Ave, Suite 4 in Bartlesville.

Mayes County: