Voting in Oklahoma: Deadline to request absentee ballot falls on Monday

TULSA — For those who don‘t want to stand in line to vote on November 5th, or simply can’t for whatever reason, Oklahoma offers alternatives.

In-person absentee (or early) voting in Tulsa County will begin on Wednesday, October 30th at 8:00 a.m. at two locations, the main Election Board at 555 N. Denver downtown, and at the board’s future headquarters, 12000 E. Skelly Drive.

For persons limited by physical capabilities, those who may be out of the state during in-person voting, or for whatever reason - or for no reason other than preference - absentee ballots can be requested.

However, the deadline to make that request, by law, falls fifteen days before the election.

That means requests for absentee ballots in the 2024 general elections must be requested by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21st.

An exception can be made for someone who becomes physically incapacitated after the deadline, on a case-by-case basis.

For all the rules, visit the Oklahoma State Election Board webpage on absentee voting HERE.