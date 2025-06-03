Wagoner County DA discusses Coweta sex trafficking sting that resulted in 7 arrests

COWETA, Okla. — Multiple people, including business owners and a government employee, were arrested last week following a sex trafficking sting in Coweta.

Wagoner County District Attorney Jack Thorp, along with several law enforcement agencies and a nonprofit, teamed up to capture the suspects who were involved in sex trafficking.

Thorp is concerned that Thursday’s trafficking bust is not the first.

“It is shocking when you see the amount of individuals that respond and are interested in what is truly one of the worst crimes,” Thorp said. “To traffic another human being is terrible.”

Thorp, the Attorney General’s Office, and Skull Games, a counter sex trafficking nonprofit, partner with agencies in the state to capture sex traffickers.

Joseph Scaramucci, Director of Law Enforcement Training and Operations, said they not only provide training on human trafficking, but also assist in the operations.

“We familiarize them with how to do operations, why we do operations, how to recover victims and traffickers and exploiters, and then kind of walk with them in their operations to do just that,” Scaramucci said.

While working with Skull Games, Coweta Police, Sallisaw Police, and District 27 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Thorp said that in the process of the investigation, they lured the suspects to Best Western and Best Western Plus Coweta’s First Hotel to arrest them in the act.

He said the hotel assisted in the investigation and had nothing to do with the crime.

“The hotel individuals were not undercover, but the law officers and the victim advocates and other individuals were undercover,” Thorp said.

Seven people were arrested, including three business owners and a federal agent.

“It’s scary to believe these individuals who are living law abiding lives also have this dark side that they could be participating in human trafficking,” Thorp said.

The people arrested in the sex trafficking sting include Roberto Garcia-Segura, Paul Herman Kellert III, Adam Laughlin, Roman Manuel Franco, Matthew Scott Wise, Kaden Randell Perry, and Lau Van Le.

In the process of the arrest, Thorp said they saved two victims.

After this trafficking bust, Thorp said what he wants more than anything is for this story to shed light on what happens behind closed doors.

“We want to make the state of Oklahoma safe and we want to root out human traffickers,” he said. “We want to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. We want to stop the practice here in Oklahoma.”

The seven individuals who were arrested were booked into the Wagoner County Jail.

Currently, no formal charges have been made.

FOX23 did ask what businesses the accused owns and what government job one of them has. Thorp said he can’t share that information right now since this case is still under investigation.