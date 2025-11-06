Wagoner County deputies searching for information on attempted child abduction suspect

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is searching for information on an attempted child abduction suspect.

WCSO said on Oct. 22, deputies were called near South 209th East Avenue and East 31st Street regarding a possible attempted child abduction.

Deputies spoke with the child’s father, who said his daughter had been approached by an unknown man the previous afternoon after getting off her school bus.

WCSO said the suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, driving a newer model red Dodge pickup truck with a dark-colored stripe down the center.

The man reportedly told the girl that he knew her father and neighbors, and he then offered her a ride. The girl refused and continued walking toward her home across from the bus stop.

WCSO said the man then stopped his truck on the road and got out, attempting to get the girl to come toward his vehicle. The man drove away after another parent in the area saw the situation.

The girl made it home safely, and the incident was later reported to law enforcement by her parents.

Investigators have not identified the suspect or the vehicle. The family learned of the incident through another parent.

WCSO urges anyone with information regarding the incident, or who may have seen a vehicle in the area matching the description, to call 918-485-3124 or submit an anonymous tip here. Reference case #25-1143 when reporting information.