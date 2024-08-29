Wagoner County Sheriff's Office searching for Facebook Marketplace scammer

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo on social media of a man they say has scammed multiple people for thousands of dollars on Facebook Marketplace.

Investigators say the suspect pays sellers with stolen credit and debit cards and never meets anyone in person.

Detectives say he always has someone else pick up the items for him, and they are usually dressed as construction workers when they pick up the products.

WCSO says the suspect also uses a fake ID so law enforcement doesn’t know who he is and they don’t have any leads.

Detectives say they want to find this suspect and make sure no one else gets scammed by him.

WCSO is asking if anyone knows who the suspect is or if they have been ripped off by him to please call the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124 and ask for Investigations.

The suspect has allegedly scammed people in Wagoner County, Broken Arrow, and Tulsa.

WCSO says if you are selling online and meeting up, get as much information as you can when selling or buying.

A tag number, pictures of ID’s and the individuals, the vehicle they arrived in, and meeting at a safe, well-lit location are a few tips to follow.









©2024 Cox Media Group