Wagoner High School graduation rescheduled over weather threat

Wagoner Public Schools is the latest district to move its graduation ceremony due to the threat of severe weather Monday night.

The district said the commencement will now be held Tuesday, May 20th at 8 p.m. at the high school football stadium.

The National Weather Service said high impact severe weather is expected Monday afternoon and into the evening.

"The potential for strong tornadoes exists." NWS-Tulsa posted .

