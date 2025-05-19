Wagoner High School graduation rescheduled over weather threat

Wagoner High School Wagoner High School
By Skyler Cooper

Wagoner Public Schools is the latest district to move its graduation ceremony due to the threat of severe weather Monday night.

The district said the commencement will now be held Tuesday, May 20th at 8 p.m. at the high school football stadium.

The National Weather Service said high impact severe weather is expected Monday afternoon and into the evening.

"The potential for strong tornadoes exists." NWS-Tulsa posted.

The KRMG StormCenter team is standing by and will be ready to activate at a moment’s notice should severe weather threaten the Tulsa area.

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

