Wagoner woman sentenced to 14 years in prison for child neglect

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Wagoner woman who pled guilty to two counts of child neglect was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Salasha Fae Bosley, 26, of Wagoner was sentenced to 168 months in prison for each of two counts of child neglect in Indian Country. The counts were ordered to run concurrently.

According to investigators, between September 2023 and June 16, 2024, Bosley failed to provide two children with adequate nurturance, affection, food, shelter, sanitation, hygiene, medical care, supervision, and sanitary living conditions while responsible for the health, safety, and welfare of the children. One of the children sustained life threatening injuries because of the neglect which they say will “require lifetime medical intervention.”

“The defendant willfully and shamefully put two innocent children at grave risk by neglecting to provide for their most basic needs,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Doug Goodwater. “Cases like this are among the most difficult to investigate, and collaboration from our partner agencies is vital to achieving justice. I’m thankful for the efforts of everyone involved to ensure the defendant will not be able to inflict further harm on these children.”

Bosley was remanded into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending transportation to a designated United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve a non-paroleable sentence of incarceration.