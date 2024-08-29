Walters issues guidelines to schools on U.S. flag, pledge of allegiance

Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters (sde.ok.gov)

By Steve Berg

A flap over the U.S. flag at Edmond North High School last week has triggered new guidelines from State Superintendent Ryan Walters, who is also adding a mandate for schools regarding the Pledge of Allegiance.

The issue started when a student was told by the school that he couldn’t fly a U.S. flag on his truck for safety reasons.

That drew immediate pushback from Walters, as well as some students who held a protest on campus on Monday.

Walters today announced two new guidelines.

He says schools are required to create a policy where the U.S. flag can be displayed “without infringement,” although he says the displays should be “respectful.”

He gave no clear definition of what qualifies as respectful.

Even though it wasn’t part of the Edmond dispute, Walters is also mandating that all schools lead students in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at least once a week.

He is required the schools to provide his office with a report on how they plan to implement their policies.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!