Wanted Louisiana man arrested in Broken Arrow parking lot

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A New Orleans man was arrested in Broken Arrow on Tuesday who was wanted for aggravated assault with a weapon out of Louisiana.

The arrest report claimed Ilya Jatskov, 31, was taken into custody after an employee of a store near 51st and Aspen called the police about a man possibly sleeping in his car in their parking lot.

Police mentioned in the report the employee told them the car had been in the parking lot for four to five hours.

Once officers arrived, they found a man later identified as Jatskov, laying down in the backseat of the car.

Officers claimed in the report, once they knocked on the window, Jatskov immediately stepped out of the car without being asked or told.

When police began running Jatskov’s license, they noticed he had a warrant out for his arrest due to aggravated assault by cutting out of New Orleans.

Officers detained Jatskov in handcuffs and began investigating his vehicle where they found a gun in the front passenger seat, nearly $1,200 in cash, and a long cooking knife with a black handle in a plastic bag.

The Parish of Orleans placed a hold on Jatskov in Broken Arrow City Jail until he can be transported back to Louisiana.