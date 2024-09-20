Wanted man arrested after chase with Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted out of multiple counties for drug trafficking and gun charges was arrested following a chase with Tulsa Police on Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, officers gathered information that a wanted man, Christopher Helton, was in the midtown Tulsa area.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers tried to pull over Helton near 31st and Riverside, but he refused to stop which started the chase.

Helton began circling the neighborhood in a low-speed chase near 41st and Madison.

“We were conducting surveillance, saw the suspect get into a vehicle. We tried to make a stop on the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. He circled the area multiple times, most likely to get to the house he came from,” TPD Lt. Chad Murtaugh said.

At one point during the chase, police said he tossed a bag out of the car window that contained a large amount of meth.

Helton then allegedly drove over a brick wall, through several backyards, and then crashed into a fence near 41st and Madison.

Multiple officers surrounded the area and set up a perimeter.

With the help of K9 Taz, Helton was found in a backyard next to a shed, trying to hide himself with yard debris and branches.

“He said that he was homeless and sleeping in the compost pile is his reason for being there, which we know is not true,” Murtaugh said.

He was taken into custody without further incident. Helton was wanted out of multiple counties for drug trafficking and gun charges.

Helton was also arrested on charges related to the chase, drug possession and possession of multiple guns and ammo that police found in his vehicle.

“He’s a wanted fugitive, he knows he is wanted, he knows he’s probably facing a long jail time. He’s been armed and dangerous in the past so it’s just the willingness of what he is willing to do to get away,” Murtaugh said.