Wanted Texas fugitive captured in Tulsa Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — A top 10 most wanted fugitive from Texas was captured on Wednesday in Tulsa, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

They say Kendrick Kevon Taylor, 23, was wanted for murder and a parole violation for an aggravated robbery charge.

The U.S. Marshals says Taylor was arrested on Wednesday at the Best Western located at 222 North Garnett Road at 11:30 a.m. They say after the arrest and a search warrant, 57.3 grams of meth and 103.6 grams of marijuana was recovered.

Texas Department of Public Safety says that Taylor is a documented Crips gang member with ties to Lubbock County, including the City of Lubbock. In June 2022, he was convicted for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

On August 23, a warrant was issued out of Lubbock County for his arrest for murder following his suspected involvment in a shooting incident on August 18 in Lubbock. At the time, he was on parole for the prior aggravated robbery conviction.