Warming stations and emergency shelters are available across the state

Due to dangerously low temperatures and winter storm warnings across the state, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management shared a list of warming stations and shelters for those who may need a place to stay safe.

For overnight shelters, the following locations are available:

The following organizations are available during the daytime:

For a list of shelters in the Tulsa area, click here.

For a list of shelters in the Oklahoma City area, click here.