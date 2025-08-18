Washington County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

By FOX23.com News Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Washington County Detention Center on Sunday morning.

WCSO said Kelsie Thomas was being transported back to the Washington County Detention Center after being at a local medical facility.

While pulling into the entrance of the detention center, Thomas escaped from the transport vehicle and ran away.

Thomas was being held on misdemeanor and felony charges.

WCSO deputies and officers with the Bartlesville Police Department searched the area and were not able to located Thomas. Known locations were searched throughout Sunday.

If you have information on Thomas’ location, call 918-338-4001, 918-332-4000 or CrimeStoppers at 918-336-2583.

