Water levels expected to keep rising at Keystone Lake

MANNFORD, Okla. — The Tulsa District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects Keystone Lake levels to keep rising.

Keystone Lake

The water has started to flood the campsites. Jellystone Park at Keystone Lake staff says they have closed their campgrounds through June 24. They also had to take out the aquapark from the lake.

“Due to High lake levels our Campsites and the Wibit will be closed starting on: Sunday, June 8th, for at least the next 2 weeks.” their post on Facebook reads.

The lake water is already covering the boat ramp and the boat dock.

In addition to closing the campgrounds and taking out the wibit, people won’t be able to do the late night swim, kayaks or paddle boards.

The owner and operator of Jellystone Park, Beth Ryan, said the water will continue to rise over the next week. Ryan said she has been told it will rise one foot a day. Her husband said the water has been rising one inch per hour. They expect water to rise above the stop sign by the ramp. They are hoping the waters will recede before the Fourth of July for Independence Day campers.

“We’re going to be very close with what happens with Fourth of July. We just don’t know yet what’s going to happen with the Fourth of July weekend at this point. We’re hoping that that’s still five days, four days after the end of the month. Maybe we’ll get lucky and have Fourth of July. If not, it will be right after that,” said Ryan.

They have dealt with flooding before, notably in 2019.

“The lake comes up. It does go back down, but boy, does it pack a punch in the summer when you’re trying to operate,” she said.

The pools and water slides will stay open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Jellystone Park will also have picnic areas open where you can grill out.

“The lake will submerge the campsites and it will impact some of this area out here by the pools. We hope to be able to keep our pools and water slides open for the foreseeable future and our new picnic pavilions and poolside shade cabanas,” Ryan said.