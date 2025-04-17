Webbers Falls officer resting at home after shooting, suspect faces federal charges

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. — The man accused of shooting an officer in Webbers Falls has been federally charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Murder in Indian Country and Attempted Murder in Indian Country.

On Sunday, March 16, Officer Reed with Webbers Falls Police Department pulled over a white SUV for a traffic stop.

Officer Reed spoke with the driver, identified as Billy Wayne Williams, who allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Officer Reed in the face.

At this point, court documents say Williams drove away from the scene.

Officer Reed was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was released to rest at home, Chief Mike James said.

According to court documents, in the course of their investigation, officers spoke with Williams’ ex-wife, who allegedly told them Williams called her after the shooting saying, “I just shot a cop in the face. I’m not going to jail. I’m driving north, I’m going to die tonight.”

Officers then searched Williams’ home where they found the white SUV from the traffic stop. Officers said they believed Williams had switched cars to evade detection.

OHP then issued a Blue Alert for Williams on behalf of the Webbers Falls Police Department, stating he was armed and dangerous and believed to be driving a white Nissan Altima.

Early in the morning on March 17, officers at the Grants Police Department in New Mexico received a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) from OHP for Billy Wayne Williams.

According to the Grants Police Department, they identified the license plate of Williams’ white Nissan Altima passing through the area around 7:42 a.m. using FLOCK cameras.

Officers then searched the area and found Williams inside the white Nissan Altima in a Walmart parking lot. When officers tried to make contact with Williams, he shot himself in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital while awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.

Williams was booked into Doña Ana County jail on April 3.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service will further investigate Williams’ actions and activities following the shooting.