TULSA, Okla. — Experience the 35th anniversary of Weird Al’s UHF!

Filmed in Tulsa and released in July of 1989, Weird Al plays George Newman, an unemployed daydreamer who spends his days watching cable TV when he gets to take over the local UHF channel 62.

All tickets are just $5. The screening starts at 7 p.m Tuesday.

You can get your tickets here.