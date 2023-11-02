What a dummy! “Polish thief” poses as a mannequin until closing time before “robbing” store

By Jen Townley

A thief in Poland posed as a mannequin inside a store in Warsaw until closing time, and then Daily Mail reports he robbed the jewelry department.

Police say surveillance video from inside the store captured the 22-year-old standing motionless inside the department store, posing as a mannequin

Police say he’d hold his pose until closing time, and then spring back to life.

At the request of the prosecutor’s office, the suspected burglar was temporarily arrested for three months.

He faces ten years in prison if convicted.

