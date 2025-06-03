What to know ahead of June 10 runoffs in Tulsa County

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Early voting is approaching for next Tuesday’s special elections for state representatives in Tulsa County.

Next Tuesday, voters in Tulsa County will vote in runoffs for Districts 71 and 74. Early voting will be held this Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Tulsa County Election Board at 555 North Denver. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

In District 71, which represents the Riverside area of Tulsa, voters will choose between Republican Beverly Atteberry and Democrat Amanda Clinton.

Voters in District 74, which represents Owasso and part of Tulsa, will choose between Republican Kevin Wayne Norwood and Democrat Amy Hosain.

Absentee ballots must be received at the Tulsa County Election Board. Mailed ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Voters who choose to hand-deliver absentee ballots must do so by 5 p.m. the day before the election.

Voting won’t take place at the Tulsa County Election Board on Election Day. For a list of polling locations, click here.