What those affected by wildfires need to know about navigating insurance policies

MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: An aerial view of homes destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

After Friday’s wildfires, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said hundreds of homes were lost in the state.

The next hurdle for many who lost their homes is navigating insurance policies.

“The recovery process can be overwhelming, but some of the first things they should do is contact their insurance provider as soon as possible to start their claim,” said Mengya Wang, personal finance specialist with Oklahoma State University.

Wang said the first step to a claim is always contacting your provider and understanding your insurance policy on your home.

“Then ask the important questions like: what does my policy cover? What is my insurance deductible? Do I need to get repair estimates? How long will it take to process my claim,” Wang said.

Wang said on-top of that, request a copy of your policy if you don’t already have it.

“By law, an insurance company must provide this for free within 30 days,”

Many questions FOX23 had are policy-dependent and can vary from provider to provider.

Wang said that’s why it’s important to know your policy.

Replacing your house can exceed your policy limit or it can guarantee a full rebuild plus coverage of hotel or rental fees.

“So if you have ‘Replacement Cost’, the insurance company will pay to replace the loss of your items without including the age or years. But if you have Actual Cash Value, they pay only the current market value of the lost item like your house. That really depends on what policy you have,” Wang said.

No matter what policy you have, it’s important to remember, after you file your claim, to document your losses and damaged belongings, keep estimates on file, keep your receipts and be wary of scams.

“Take your time, stay organized and don’t rush into a decision. Protect yourself from scammers. Unfortunately, disasters just attract scammers, especially contractors. If any contractor demands a large upfront payment, don’t do that,” Wang said.

FEMA assistance can also supplement your insurance coverage, even for those who may not have had their homes or belongings fully insured. But it’s never wrong to ask your insurance provider questions if you don’t fully understand something in the process.