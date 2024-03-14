Whimsical Airbnb looks like giant unicorn seashell

The listing says “this magical work of art is part Willy Wonka, part Big Lebowski, and totally unlike anywhere else.”

The Airbnb listing for The Bloomhouse, calls it a fairytale escape nestled in the woods of West Lake Hills in Austin, Texas.

According to Daily Mail, the home was created in the 1970s by, as the listing says, ‘some hippies and a dream’. Dalton Bloom, its original owner and namesake, commissioned his friend and architect student Charles Harker as the designer. Together, they spent 11 years in the hills of Austin completing the whimsical structure.

It represents the ‘symbiotic interaction of man and nature’, according to its website. ‘Its organic shape, rising from the earth, mimics the flow of the air, the curve of the wind, and the gentle rise and fall of nature’s melody,’ it adds.



