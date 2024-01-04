YouTuber says Tulsa is on the list of cities that ‘aren’t cool now but will be’

Tulsa is on a YouTuber’s list of eight U.S. cities that aren’t cool yet but will be.

In the video, the Geography King calls Tulsa a “hidden gem”.

Geography King is an account with 229,000 subscribers that creates videos on U.S. geography and road trip advice.

He talks about population decline from before the pandemic. Geography King also mentions the Tulsa Remote Program and how people were paid to move and work here.

The eight cities are not experiencing large growth and are not considered trendy in his eyes, but he says various projects will make these areas trendy in the future.

One of these projects is the development near the Arkansas River.

In the video, the influencer mentions the Gathering Place and the pedestrian bridge planned to go over the Arkansas River.

Low housing costs is something he likes for each of the cities on his list.





The seven other cities are:

Memphis, Tennessee

El Paso, Texas

Columbia, South Carolina

Fresno, California

Dayton, Ohio

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Lake Charles, Louisiana



