Widespread damage reported across Tulsa following severe storms

TULSA, Okla. — Severe storms with high winds overnight caused major power outages and scattered debris across roadways. Tulsa Police Department reports the significant winds have left damage across the city.

According to police, Power is out in many parts of Tulsa and the majority of traffic lights are out at this time. TPD also reported that many streets and parts of the highway are covered with fallen limbs and trees.

Public Service of Oklahoma says they are actively working to restore power.

The city of Tulsa has activated the Emergency Operations Center and city crews are actively assessing damage and clearing roads. Police advise that you do not drive under powerlines and large tree debris.

Police say if you are on the roads and come across a downed tree, you can report it to the after-hours dispatch at 918-596-9488.





