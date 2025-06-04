Wild Heart Ranch forced to cut back on rescues of fawns, raccoons, and birds

Courtesy: Fox 23
By Steve Berg

Wild Heart Ranch in Claremore announced in a post on their Facebook page that right now they are only accepting fawns, raccoons, and birds from the Rogers County area.

They say it’s a temporary situation, but they say they’re currently overcrowded with those three species, and there’s a risk of disease spreading.

You might have seen the name Wild Heart Ranch before because the sanctuary is mentioned frequently in social media posts as the place to take injured animals when people find them.

Wild Heart officials say they will still accept other species from outside Rogers County, and once they clear some space, they plan to again start accepting fawns, raccoons, and birds from outside the county.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!