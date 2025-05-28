Wildheart Ranch experiences busiest intake due to stormy weather

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Wildheart Ranch near Claremore said that storms and flooding over the past few weeks have prompted their team to take in hundreds of animals in need.

“This is one of the busiest [intakes] in a short amount of time. Last year, we were busy but it’s spaced out,” said Annette King. “This year, we got slammed.”

Director Annette King said it has been all hands on deck, and the community jumped in with so many donations.

“It has been a storm orphan explosion. I mean, anytime we have torrential rain, high winds, any kind of hail, we get orphans. They’re knocked out of the trees and you know, we try to…put babies back with mom and all that is objective number one,” said King.

Austyn LeClair said those storms resulted in hundreds of phone calls and intakes.

“Three to six cars in the driveway at all times bringing in animals,” said LeClair.

From owls to raccoons, possums, and ducks, just to name a few.

King said people have been finding animals flooded out of their dens, floating in their yards, and birds knocked out the trees by wind and hail. With all the rain, King said they have faced a rather unusual challenge: wet birds.

“They come in, there’s nothing wrong with them. They’ve been wet for so long. There’s been no sunshine, day after day of rain, high winds — they get saturated, and people are calling,” said King. “Birds of prey can’t hunt in the rain. Even your songbirds can’t get bugs and seeds in the rain. So, they’re going without food. Every day that we have solid rain, that animal hasn’t eaten.”

The storms have brought a lot of devastation to wildlife, but King said she is grateful they can provide help even when it gets chaotic.

“For every one that is rescued, there’s hundreds that were not, you know, and what I say is…any wild animal that gets help has hit the lottery,” King said.

She said the community support has been phenomenal, and they are so grateful. She put a wish list on Amazon on Saturday night, and by Sunday morning, King said the whole list was bought, and 120 boxes arrived at the ranch on Tuesday.

She said now, what they could use is more volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer or learn more about the ranch, click here.