Wind causes power poles to fall sparking grass fire in Owasso

Friday’s strong winds caused power poles to fall on 76th Street North between Main and Mingo in Owasso.

Police told KRMG a transformer blew upon hitting the ground and that sparked a grass fire on the side of the road.

OPD said the fire department was able to get the fire out before it could spread.

Police said 76th Street North would remain closed until the power poles are replaced.

Much of Oklahoma is under a High Wind Warning and a Red Flag Warning until 8pm Friday.

Firefighters said any grass fires that spark may spread quickly and could be difficult to control.