Windstorm closes Tulsa parks, rec centers

K9 Splash Party at Tulsa's McClure Park Pool Tulsa Parks wrapped up its 2022 pool season with some four-legged swimmers at McClure Park Pool.

By Glenn Schroeder

It may be awhile before your favorite Tulsa park reopens, thanks to the weekend storms.

Mohawk, Hunter, Woodward, Savage, and Carl Smith Parks are closed and pedestrian traffic is not advisable.

Whiteside, McClure, Berry, Waterworks, Hicks, Dawson, Henthorne, and Tulsa Garden Center do not have power and are also closed.

Reed and Lacy Park Community Centers are open as cooling stations.

Reed and Lacy pools will also be open.

All other pools are closed. Splash pads that have electric include: Kendall Whittier, Lacy, Reed, Vining, Springdale, Chamberlain.

All others are off.

Oxley Nature Center is closed due to impassable conditions.


