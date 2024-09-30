Woman accused of driving drunk on runway at Riverside Airport

Tulsa Police arrest a woman who’s accused of blocking the runway at Tulsa Riverside Airport Sunday evening with her SUV.

Police say they got a call around 6:00 p.m. Sunday of a drunk driver in a silver Nissan Pathfinder on the runway, blocking a plane.

They arrested 53-year-old Bonnie Campbell of Plano, Texas.

They say she blew a .34 blood-alcohol level on the breathalyzer, which is more than four times the legal limit.

Police say there were 18 empty beer cans in the SUV and more empty beer cans in a trash bag.

They say they took Campbell to a hospital for medical treatment and then to the Tulsa County Jail.

They say she is facing a DUI-Second Offense charge.