Woman arrested after newborn baby died at hospital due to narcotic exposure

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said a woman was arrested on a felony child neglect charge on Friday following the death of her newborn baby who was on life support due to oxygen deprivation and exposure to narcotics.

On May 14, TCSO said investigators were requested by DHS to respond to a Tulsa area hospital where a newborn baby had died after reportedly being exposed to narcotics and then abandoned by the mother.

The baby had been on life support due to oxygen deprivation and exposure to multiple narcotics during the mother’s pregnancy, TCSO said.

Through the investigation, TCSO said it was determined that 25-year-old Christine Zickefoose delivered the baby on the morning of May 4 at a home in Sand Springs.

Several hours later, Zickefoose and the baby arrived for treatment at the hospital.

The infant was placed on life support, as there was no sign of brain activity, TCSO said.

Zickefoose left the hospital the next day.

TCSO said the medical staff’s requests for Zickefoose to return and oversee the baby’s care were unsuccessful.

The baby passed away on May 10.

Zickefoose was charged with felony child neglect in August.

With the help of U.S. Marshals, she was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on Friday.

Zickefoose is being held on a $15,000 bond.