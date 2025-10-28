Woman arrested for firing shots at north Tulsa home

A woman has been arrested after allegedly firing shots at a north Tulsa home and injuring her ex while her children were nearby.

According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call on October 25 around 7 p.m. in the area of 2500 North Garrison Place. A woman reported the suspect, Appollonia Goudeau, arrived at the home to pick up her children who then became upset and yelled at the woman.

The woman told police Goudeau fired multiple shots at the porch. Goudeau’s ex, who was on the porch, was grazed by one of the bullets. Other bullets hit the house. Police say no one else was injured. Goudeau then left in her van with her 8 and 10-year-old children.

Later, Goudeau called police saying she wanted to tell her side of the story. She told officers her ex was attacking her and she fired the shots in the air to scare him off as well as the woman with him. Officers reviewed doorbell camera footage which showed Goudeau firing the shots at the house and no one being attacked.

Goudeau was arrested and charged with three counts of shooting with intent to kill.