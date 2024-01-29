Woman arrested for stabbing four people outside Downtown Tulsa restaurant

TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a woman who they say stabbed four people, including a security guard.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning at The Goat near 3rd and Kenosha in Downtown Tulsa.

TPD says a police officer working as a security guard was escorting Savannah Talley out of the restaurant because she was drunk and causing a disturbance.

Talley allegedly stabbed the security guard three times in the back with a knife, and then three other people outside of the restaurant.

She was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer and for assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

All four victims are expected to survive.



