A woman in Canada has the Guinness World Record for the loudest nose whistle

Guinness World Records

By Jen Townley

Lulu Lotus can reach a pitch of 44.1 decibels with her nose!

That’s as loud as a bird call!

Lotus tells the Guinness Book of World Records she realized she could make these sweet sounds when she was seven years old, and says she used to play pranks on her teachers and classmates at school!

Lotus is able to nose whistle by using her throat muscles to control the way that air flows out of her nose.

After watching Steve Aoki’s documentary, which mentioned his Guinness World Records title as the most-travelled musician in one year, Lotus decided that she too wanted to attempt a record.



